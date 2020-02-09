Elvira CESTARI

CESTARI, Elvira 94, of Seminole, died Jan. 10, 2020. 94, of Seminole died Jan 10, 2020. Elvira was born in Argentina where she received a degree in Education and taught elementary school. Later, she worked as Director of Christian Education at the United Methodist Church in Wilks- burg, PA and at Armstrong Chapel U.M. Church in Cincinnati, OH. She then went to work for the Great Oaks School System in Milford, CT before retiring to Seminole. A memorial service will be held on 11 am, Feb. 18, 2020 at Oakhurst United Methodist Church, 13400 Park Blvd, Seminole. Memorial contributions may be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation (Woodside), 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33776. Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home, Seminole (727) 391-0121 www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020
