Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Obituary

STOELTZING, Elvira Garcia 91, a lifelong resident of Tampa, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020. She was born on April 25, 1928 to the late Jesus Garcia and Lucrecia Delgado Garcia Pages. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lewis Stoeltzing; son, William Woltman Stoeltzing; sister, Carmen Salemi; father-in-law, William Woltman Stoeltzing; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Siebert Stoeltzing; brothers-in-law, Frank Lee Salemi and Robert Francis Stoeltzing; sister-in-law, Doris Hall Stoeltzing; nieces, Bonita "Bonnie" Salemi Slinker and Barbara Stoeltzing Murwin; nephew, Robert Earle Stoeltzing. Survivors include her daughter, Cecille Louise Parido (Harvey); grandsons, Ryan Lewis Parido (Jennifer), Landon Brice Parido, William Eaton Stoeltzing and Brent Woltman Stoeltzing; brother, Richard Garcia; nephew, Frank Salemi; nieces, Linda Haynsworth, Barbara Hill, Yvette Boggs, Monica Garcia and Shirley Gleave. During her lifetime, Elvira enjoyed a long successful business career in the photographic industry, as she worked side by side with her family and hundreds of dedicated employees in her family business, Bryn-Alan Studios. She generously volunteered both her professional and creative talents to help numerous organizations, friends and family. Elvira and Bill were blessed with 53 years of marriage. They enjoyed living on Tampa Bay and spending leisure time boating with family and friends. Elvira also had a green thumb, she especially loved spending time tending to her garden making sure her plants stayed healthy and green. Elvira will be greatly missed. To us, she was someone very special, someone set apart, her memory will live forever, engraved within our hearts. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Canterbury Tower for the many years of loving care given to Elvira. The family will celebrate Elvira's extraordinary life privately. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020

