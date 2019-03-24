Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emanuel "Mike" Badalament. View Sign

BADALAMENT, Emanuel



"Mike"went home on Monday, March 19, 2019. He will be reunited with his mother, father and daughter, Sarah, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Lee and sister, Faye Marie. He also leaves his daughter, Susan and son, Michael; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was a long time stockbroker, founding with his partners, the first discount brokerage house in the Tampa area. He was loved and admired by all that knew him and will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, the Family request donations to St. Christopher Catholic Church c/o Jim Romer 204 Anderson Trail Ave. Jamestown, TN 38556. Services will be held graveside at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 2 pm.



Merritt Funeral Home

