HERNANDEZ, Emilio 83, of Tampa, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born in Havana, Cuba, and immigrated with his family to the United States on September 15, 1969. He settled in Tampa, FL in 1974. He lived in the Pinecrest neighborhood of Tampa and obtained his GED from H.B. Plant High School. Emilio worked as a Pasteurizer at Borden, Inc for many years and then retired from M & B Dairy. He is survived by his wife, Carmen Hernandez; sons, Tony (Dioselina) of Tampa and Hiran of Tampa; and grandchildren, Jonathan, Joshua and Anthony Hernandez; and many, many loving family members and friends. Garden of Memories.



