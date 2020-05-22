Emilio HERNANDEZ
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emilio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HERNANDEZ, Emilio 83, of Tampa, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born in Havana, Cuba, and immigrated with his family to the United States on September 15, 1969. He settled in Tampa, FL in 1974. He lived in the Pinecrest neighborhood of Tampa and obtained his GED from H.B. Plant High School. Emilio worked as a Pasteurizer at Borden, Inc for many years and then retired from M & B Dairy. He is survived by his wife, Carmen Hernandez; sons, Tony (Dioselina) of Tampa and Hiran of Tampa; and grandchildren, Jonathan, Joshua and Anthony Hernandez; and many, many loving family members and friends. Garden of Memories.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved