Emily BOATWRIGHT (1919 - 2019)
Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL
33618
(813)-968-2231
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Obituary
BOATWRIGHT, Emily In the early morning hours October 2, 2019, the beloved matriarch of our family, Emily Boatwright, slipped away from this earth and into the arms of her husband of 68 years. She celebrated her 100th birthday May 3, 2019, and was born May 3, 1919. She and Marvin raised two daughters, during which time she put her teaching career on hold. She resumed teaching first grade and taught for many years in Florida before retiring. She leaves behind many members of the Hoffman and Remol families and other extended family members who will cherish her memory. A Funeral Service will be held November 8, 9:30 am, at Blount & Curry Carrollwood Chapel, 3207 West Bearss Avenue, with interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery. We are requesting no flowers; a donation to in her honor would be appreciated. The family wishes to extend thanks to the staff of Brookdale of Carrollwood for their many years of loving and compassionate care.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 6, 2019
