FRANKLIN, Emily D. 80, of Yulee, FL transitioned to her heavenly home April 5, 2020. Mrs. Franklin was the First Lady of Miracle Faith Church of God for 24 years, the minister of music, and former Christian Education Director for Dominion Worship Center of St. Petersburg. Cherished memories she leaves to her loving and devoted husband of 42 years, Bishop Willie J. Franklin; son, Eric Carr (Natasha); 15 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 3-7 pm. Funeral is Saturday, April 25, 11 am with viewing 9:30 am until service time at: Lawson Funeral Home Chapel 727-623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 19, 2020