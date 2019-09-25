|
HARAKAS, Emily G. 88, of Spring Hill, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She is the author of several books of Orthodox Christian Meditation, including "Through the Church Year with the Fathers". She was active in the Orthodox Church's Philanthropic organization "Philoptohos," holding several offices over the years. She is prede-ceased by her son, Spyridon and daughter, Katherine Mary. Survivors include her loving husband, Rev. Stanley S. Harakas; sons, Demetrious and George; her daughter, Angelica; and seven grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church, 10401 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill, FL, 34608, from 4-7 pm. An Orthodox Service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10 am, at Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Gardens, Hudson, FL. (727) 863-5471
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 25, 2019