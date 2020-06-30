Sending my prayers to the Peggy and Morgans family, I remember the day Peggy told us Morgan was born, I remember the day I first met Morgan she was just a little peanut, her Grandmother Peggy was so proud of her little Morgan. I followed Morgans story from the beginning, Morgan was such an inspiration to all. May Morgan rest in peace and fly high with all the Angels that she is.

Christina Rosser

Family Friend