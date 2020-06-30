Emily Morgan Pierce
2003 - 2020
PIERCE, Emily Morgan 17, of Plant City, Florida, left us Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Charleston, SC when her body couldn't keep up with her unstoppable spirit. Services in Charleston will be private. A celebration of Morgan's life will be held in Florida and New York City at a later date. Information will be posted on www.sparklyflower.org. The family encourages everyone to visit Morgan's Tribute at jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Morgan was born March 13, 2003 in Tampa, Florida, daughter of Clinton and Emily Pierce and sister to Allison. She was a talented artist and an amazing chef. She enjoyed learning about cooking and was on the path to culinary school. Morgan was a fierce advocate for inclusion and fairness for all, she believed in kindness, and worked to help kids with cancer live normal lives. Morgan was stronger and more resilient than anyone we will ever know. She was proud, outspoken, and unapologetic. She is survived by her parents and sister of Plant City, FL; grandmothers, Peggy Allen of Brandon, FL and Lana Pierce of Sun City, FL; aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends; and her beloved cat, Miley. Her grandfather Charlie Pierce preceded her in death. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. www.jhenrystuhr.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

12 entries
June 29, 2020
I am deeply sorry for your loss. Morgan was the sweetest young woman. I am forever grateful for the chance of meeting her and her family.
Leslie Cobb
Friend
June 29, 2020
Morgan has touched the lives of many. She was wise beyond her years and an amazing artist. Her sparkly spirit will live on in the hearts of so many.
Kelly Hagerty
June 29, 2020
Sending my prayers to the Peggy and Morgans family, I remember the day Peggy told us Morgan was born, I remember the day I first met Morgan she was just a little peanut, her Grandmother Peggy was so proud of her little Morgan. I followed Morgans story from the beginning, Morgan was such an inspiration to all. May Morgan rest in peace and fly high with all the Angels that she is.
Christina Rosser
Family Friend
June 29, 2020
To: The family of Lady Emily
I've never met her, just happened to come across her Obit. Felt the need to just reach out, and express my deepest, heartfelt, sadness. When I say her picture, I swear I saw an Angel. Sorry for your loss!!!!!!!
Ellie McCullough
Ellie McCullough
June 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Becky Holland
Friend
June 28, 2020
We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Morgan's passing. It was such a pleasure and honor to meet her. We could definitely see that unstopable spirit! Such a beautiful, sweet girl determined to make a difference! And she did! Praying your family is experiencing the Lord's peace that surpasses all understanding! She has left quite a legacy!!
Lloyd and Tani Summers
Friend
June 28, 2020
I have no words
Sending love and strength
Donna
Friend
June 28, 2020
Kathie Johnston
June 28, 2020
Sending love and prayers ...❤❤❤❤❤
Heather
Friend
June 28, 2020
Mary Little
June 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
aubrey
Friend
June 28, 2020
Morgan has touched so many lives, she will never be forgotten, heaven gained a true angel may God bring this family the comfort it needs.
Tony O'Neal
Friend
