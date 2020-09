Or Copy this URL to Share

PETERS, Emily E. 67, of Clearwater, FL, passed away, Sept. 1, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Oren Peters Sr.; her daughter, son; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; and sister. Emily was owner/operator of Springs Florist Shop in Tampa, FL. Graveside services will be held 10 am Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Orange Hill Cemetery, Tampa, FL.



