SCHAUMBERG, Emily "Jane" 82, of St. Petersburg passed away on October 24, 2020. She moved to the area from Shaker Heights, OH in 1980 where she had been a teacher at Mercer Elementary School, known at the time as Mrs. Horner. She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from Kent State University. She worked and supported many business ventures with her husband, David over the years and was a long time member of St. Petersburg Country Club where she served as President of the Ladies Golf Association. She was also a member of the Stewart Society supporting The Museum of Fine Arts and was a literacy volunteer. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Horner; and her husband, David Schaumberg. Surviving are two sisters, Barbara Calvin and Donna Hardy, three daughters, Deanne Schaumberg, Karen Woods, Linda Horner Vieira; three sons, David, Mark and Paul (Joann) Schaumberg; and 14 grandchildren.



