SCHWINABART, Emily Mary (Rogers-Crocker) left this world to be with the Lord April 13, 2020, from her home in New Port Richey, FL. Emily was 27 years old, and is survived by her sons, Calvin Schwinabart and Corbin Jenkins; parents, Maricka Rogers-Randall (Edward Randall) and Garrick Crocker (Holly); siblings, Geoffrey and Gabriel Rogers-Crocker, Hanna Austin, and Ashley Gary. Emily was a member of Lake Tarpon Church of Christ. Emily embraced life, made special occasions a joy, and was loving and forgiving to a fault.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020