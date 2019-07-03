74, passed away on June 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Emily was born in Ybor City, and lived most of her life in West Tampa where she was surrounded by friends and family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend. Emily was a single mom with a very strong work ethic. In 2009, she retired from St. Joseph's Hospital where she developed meaningful friendships that lasted a lifetime. She enjoyed cooking her favorite Spanish recipes for family gatherings and being surrounded by those she loved. Emily was preceded in death by her parents, Olga and Johnny Fernandez; sister, Natalia Fuentes; and brother, Emilio (Red) Gonzalez. Emily is survived by her daughters, Theresa Nieto and Eliza (Chris) Powell; along with four grandchildren, Christopher, Kirsten, Raeleigh, and Jaxon; many nieces and nephews; and sister, Marie Perez. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Avenue. Service will begin at 12:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. The family wishes to extend our gratitude to the staff of the Melech Hospice House for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations in Emily's name may be made to LifePath Melech Hospice House, 11125 N. 52nd Street, Temple Terrace, FL 33617.

Boza & Roel Funeral Home Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 3, 2019