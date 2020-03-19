WAZ, Emily M. 92, of New Port Richey, formerly of Buffalo, NY, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. Emily was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, and granddaughter, Melissa. She leaves behind four loving sons David, Robert, Richard, and Randy; as well as five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Those wishing to show final respect are welcome to do so on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at 2 pm. Graveside services will be at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park Chapel located at the Mausoleum in Clearwater, Florida.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2020