Emily WAZ

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - The Staff at Faupel Funeral Home
Service Information
Faupel Funeral Home - Port Richey
7524 Ridge Road
Port Richey, FL
34668
(727)-849-9964
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park Chapel located at the Mausoleum
Clearwater, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

WAZ, Emily M. 92, of New Port Richey, formerly of Buffalo, NY, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. Emily was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, and granddaughter, Melissa. She leaves behind four loving sons David, Robert, Richard, and Randy; as well as five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Those wishing to show final respect are welcome to do so on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at 2 pm. Graveside services will be at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park Chapel located at the Mausoleum in Clearwater, Florida.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.