1/1
Emma DAVIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVIS, Emma R. 86, of St. Petersburg, FL tran-sitioned on September 12, 2020. A member of New Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church, she is survived by three sons, Willie B. Davis (Peggy), Charles E. Davis (Loretta), Jeffery L. Davis (Pamela); one brother, Oscar Hall, Sr. (Mamie); two sisters, Dora H. Livingston, and Janie H. Williams; six grandchildren; six great- grandchildren; other relatives. Graveside Service Saturday, Sept. 19 Royal Palm Cemetery South. Visitation Friday, Sept. 18 4-7 pm Smith Funeral Home 894-2266

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 894-2266
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Smith Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved