Emma DAVIS

DAVIS, Emma R. 86, of St. Petersburg, FL tran-sitioned on September 12, 2020. A member of New Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church, she is survived by three sons, Willie B. Davis (Peggy), Charles E. Davis (Loretta), Jeffery L. Davis (Pamela); one brother, Oscar Hall, Sr. (Mamie); two sisters, Dora H. Livingston, and Janie H. Williams; six grandchildren; six great- grandchildren; other relatives. Graveside Service Saturday, Sept. 19 Royal Palm Cemetery South. Visitation Friday, Sept. 18 4-7 pm Smith Funeral Home 894-2266
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 16, 2020.