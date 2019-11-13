FOSTER, Emma Rita 91, of Clearwater, Florida, passed away Saturday November 9, 2019. She was born in Boston, MA and came here 30 years ago from Billerica, MA. She graduated Boston City Hospital School of Nursing and worked there for many years. She then transferred to the VA hospital in Bedford, MA and worked in the Alzheimer's unit. Emma and Tom loved to square dance. She loved to travel the world and cruise and enjoyed her cruise wear. She loved to spend time with her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years of marriage, Thomas J. Foster Sr., they have four children; Kathleen Foster, Thomas (Jackie) Foster Jr., Susan Melendy and James Foster. She had two sisters, Katherine Fanning and Mary Hennessy. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Susan has five children Sean, Christine, Nicole, Andrew and Ryan and James has two children, James and Zachary. Visitation will at the Hubbell Funeral Home, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at 5-7 pm. Funeral Mass will be at St. Brendan's Catholic Church, Saturday, Nov. 16 at 10 am. Hubbellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 13, 2019