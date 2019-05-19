Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Jane Waterman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WATERMAN, Emma Jane



89, of Clearwater, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Morton Plant Hospital with family by her side. Born in Wilkinsburg, PA, she graduated from Steubenville High School. She attended Muskingum University as a voice major. She moved to St. Petersburg, FL in 1958. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Joseph and Carrie Mae Rogers and her siblings, Dr. William Rogers Jr., Dr. Earl Rogers, Dr. Thomas Rogers, Mrs. Kathryn Higgins, Mr. Walter Rogers and Mr. Raymond Rogers. Jane is survived by her daughters, Susan J Wood and Nancy L. Waterman Slanovec; her son, Bert B Waterman II; grandchildren, Bert B. Waterman III, Janessa J. Wood Michalic, Thomas S. Waterman and Jesse I Wood IV. Jane was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of St. Petersburg. She sang in the church choir and other local choruses in St. Petersburg and Clearwater. She retired from the St. Petersburg Times after 20 years. Jane was a very independent, resourceful and enthusiastic person. She loved her family and friends. Her beautiful smile and charming spirit will be remembered by all who knew her. She was laid to rest Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Sunnyside Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Seaside Seabird Sanctuary at:



www.andersonmcqueen.com

WATERMAN, Emma Jane89, of Clearwater, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Morton Plant Hospital with family by her side. Born in Wilkinsburg, PA, she graduated from Steubenville High School. She attended Muskingum University as a voice major. She moved to St. Petersburg, FL in 1958. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Joseph and Carrie Mae Rogers and her siblings, Dr. William Rogers Jr., Dr. Earl Rogers, Dr. Thomas Rogers, Mrs. Kathryn Higgins, Mr. Walter Rogers and Mr. Raymond Rogers. Jane is survived by her daughters, Susan J Wood and Nancy L. Waterman Slanovec; her son, Bert B Waterman II; grandchildren, Bert B. Waterman III, Janessa J. Wood Michalic, Thomas S. Waterman and Jesse I Wood IV. Jane was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of St. Petersburg. She sang in the church choir and other local choruses in St. Petersburg and Clearwater. She retired from the St. Petersburg Times after 20 years. Jane was a very independent, resourceful and enthusiastic person. She loved her family and friends. Her beautiful smile and charming spirit will be remembered by all who knew her. She was laid to rest Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Sunnyside Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Seaside Seabird Sanctuary at: www.seasideseabirdsanctuary.org/donate.html . Visit the family's online personalized guestbook at: Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close