WATERMAN, Emma Jane



89, of Clearwater, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Morton Plant Hospital with family by her side. Born in Wilkinsburg, PA, she graduated from Steubenville High School. She attended Muskingum University as a voice major. She moved to St. Petersburg, FL in 1958. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Joseph and Carrie Mae Rogers and her siblings, Dr. William Rogers Jr., Dr. Earl Rogers, Dr. Thomas Rogers, Mrs. Kathryn Higgins, Mr. Walter Rogers and Mr. Raymond Rogers. Jane is survived by her daughters, Susan J Wood and Nancy L. Waterman Slanovec; her son, Bert B Waterman II; grandchildren, Bert B. Waterman III, Janessa J. Wood Michalic, Thomas S. Waterman and Jesse I Wood IV. Jane was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of St. Petersburg. She sang in the church choir and other local choruses in St. Petersburg and Clearwater. She retired from the St. Petersburg Times after 20 years. Jane was a very independent, resourceful and enthusiastic person. She loved her family and friends. Her beautiful smile and charming spirit will be remembered by all who knew her. She was laid to rest Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Sunnyside Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Seaside Seabird Sanctuary at: www.seasideseabirdsanctuary.org/donate.html. Visit the family's online personalized guestbook at:



Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 19, 2019