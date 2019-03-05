Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma (Guthery) MOSTELLER. View Sign

92, passed to her eternal rest March 2, 2019. Emma was born in Wauchula, Florida, but moved to Reddick, Florida, with her mother and three sisters after the death of her father when she was two years old. Her grandmother's family had pioneered that part of Marion County. She spent her childhood growing up in the little town of Reddick, where her mother owned the general store. She graduated from Reddick High School and enrolled in Florida State College for Women, now FSU, where she became a teacher. Later, she earned a Master's from USF. In her 38 years as an educator, she taught music, second grade, was a guidance counselor, dean, and retired as Assistant Principal at Chamberlain High School. After retirement, she and her husband travelled the world and spent many beautiful summers in their home near Highlands, NC. She was predeceased by her parents, Carrie M. Guthery and Beauregard J. Guthery and her three sisters, Helen Martin, Evelyn Baird, and Mary Lloyd. She is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Gordon L. Mosteller; her two children, Melody S. Vickers, and Richard R. Vickers (Fair); and her two grandchildren, Richard S.M. Vickers and Fairfax P.M. Vickers. There will be a service for the family at Millwood Cemetery in Reddick on Thursday afternoon. Arrangements by:



Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home (813) 689-8121

