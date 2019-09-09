Emma Perez

Service Information
Swilley Funeral Home
1602 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL
33604
(813)-932-6157
PEREZ, Emma E. 94, of Tampa, passed away, September 7, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Lourdes R. Lugo, Adria Perez, Veronica Hernandez; her grandchildren, Alberto Medina Jr., Lauren Perez, Alayna Hernandez, Gabriella Hernandez Hernandez Christian Suarez, Sophia Suarez; great-grand-children, Madison, Annabella, Alejandro, Anna Lucia; and several nieces and nephews. Emma was a beloved wife, mother, Abuela, and friend to all. Prayer service will be 8 pm, Thursday, September 12 with visitation for family and friends from 6 pm until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation or . Swilley FH (813) 932-6157
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 9, 2019
