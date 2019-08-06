SWEAT, Emma Lee 88, of Tampa, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at her home. She was born and raised in Albany, GA and graduated from Hillsborough High School. Emma Lee worked as an office manager for Dr. Mel Abrams. She cherished her book club and book club friends. Emma Lee was preceded in death by her husband, James P. Sweat Sr. She is survived by her five children, Patricia Smedley, Debra Brooks, Elaine Seabolt, James Taylor, and Mary Jimm Turner; 13 beautiful grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. There will be a Memorial Service Saturday, August 10, at 11 am at Gonzalez Funeral Home, 7209 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33614. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to . Arrangements handled by: Blount & Curry, 813-876-2421. Blount & Curry MacDill www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 6, 2019