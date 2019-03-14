SAVAS, Emmanuel Bill
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emmanuel Bill Savas.
89, of Tarpon Springs, died March 12, 2019 . He was born in Alexandria, Egypt and came to Tarpon Springs in 1952. He was in the merchant marine for seven years, was a proud member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral. He was the owner of Emmanuels Restaurant for many years and a member of AHEPA. He was preceded death by his wife, Efterpe Savas. He was a loving father and grandfather, honored, respected and loved by his family He is survived by two sons, Bill and Chris Savas; daughter, Tanya (Roy); sister, Maria Themistocleos; and two grandchildren, Evan and Logan Mazur. Visitation from 12-1 pm and funeral at 1 pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Nicholas Cathedral with burial to follow at Cycadia Cemetery.
Vinson Funeral Home
Vinson Funeral Home
456 East Tarpon Avenue
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
(727) 937-6111
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 14, 2019