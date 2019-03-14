Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emmanuel Bill Savas. View Sign

89, of Tarpon Springs, died March 12, 2019 . He was born in Alexandria, Egypt and came to Tarpon Springs in 1952. He was in the merchant marine for seven years, was a proud member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral. He was the owner of Emmanuels Restaurant for many years and a member of AHEPA. He was preceded death by his wife, Efterpe Savas. He was a loving father and grandfather, honored, respected and loved by his family He is survived by two sons, Bill and Chris Savas; daughter, Tanya (Roy); sister, Maria Themistocleos; and two grandchildren, Evan and Logan Mazur. Visitation from 12-1 pm and funeral at 1 pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Nicholas Cathedral with burial to follow at Cycadia Cemetery.



