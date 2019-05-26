BEASLEY, Emmett Jr. "Hal"



89, of Tampa Florida passed away May 5, 2019. Hal was born in Miami, Florida, December 16, 1929 to Emmett Harold Beasley Sr. and Sara Clements Beasley. Hal was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lieutenant JG Walter C. Beasley. Hal is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Isabel; son, Walter Beasley; grandson, Alex Beasley; granddaughter, Jessica (Matt) Donahue; and great-granddaughter, Isabel; Walter's wife, Eva and her son, William (Jessica) Kennedy and their children, Kaitlyn, Heather, Brittney and Hannah; and her daughter, Melissa (Heather) Beasley. Hal is also survived by a sister, June B. Johnson. Hal graduated from Landon High School in Jacksonville, Florida and Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Florida. Most of Hal's career was in the insurance industry with State Farm and Florida Department of Insurance. A memorial service will be held June 1, 2019 at 1 pm at Aston Gardens, 12951 W. Linebaugh Avenue, Tampa, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Seasons Hospice of Tampa.

