BASS, Emmette Lee Jr. passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's. He was a remarkable man who touched many lives, and will be truly missed by all that knew and loved him. Born to the late Emmette Lee Bass and Virginia Davis Bass on July 7, 1940, in Wilson, North Carolina, he studied at Wake Forest University. He served in the U.S. Army. He moved to the Tampa Bay Area in 1966 and works as an Executive for Bank of America for 31 years. Emmette was an avid runner, completing many marathons. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rose-Marie, who was the love of his life; his daughters, Yvonne Pence(Tom), Melissa Stentz (Greg); and eight grandchildren; one sister, Mary Harris of Lucama, North Carolina; a brother, Harold Bass, of Rockhill, South Carolina, a niece and nephews, as well as many friends and colleagues. He had a special love for his dogs, Pepper and Bodie. He was a member of Keystone United Methodist Church, Odessa, Florida, where he loved teaching Sunday School. A Funeral Service will take place at Keystone United Methodist Church, 16301 Race Track Road, Odessa, Florida, on October 5, 2019 at 11 am, with visitation beginning at 10:30 am. Private Interment will follow the service. Our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful Caregivers at Brighton Gardens and members of the Hospice Gold Team. Flowers are welcome or donations may be made in his memory to the USO, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677. Arrangements entrusted to the Blount & Curry Funeral Home- Carrollwood Chapel, 3207 W. Bearss Ave, Tampa, Florida 33618. Please visit BlountCurryCarrollwood.com to leave on line condolences.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 2, 2019