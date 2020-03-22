AIDEYAN, Dr. Emokpolo "Emy" 70, passed away on March 6, 2020. Emy was predeceased by her parents, Grace and Peter Aideyan and brother, Asemwota Aideyan. Emy is survived by her siblings, Omono James, Ese-ohe Aideyan Ogunlewe, Osarugue Aideyan, Abieyuwa Aideyan, Ogbemudia Aideyman, and Uwa Aideyan-Alexis; nieces and nephews. A wake will be held on March 27, 2020, from 6-8 pm, at Brewer & Sons Funeral Home, 3328 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33629. A funeral service will be held on March 28 at 10 am, at Brewer & Sons Funeral Home with burial to follow at Myrtle Hill Cemetery, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL at 12:30 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2020