73, of Wesley Chapel, Florida went to be with the Lord March 2, 2019. Her departure into her Father's arms was peaceful. She was born in New York, New York and lived in New Jersey for many years before moving to Florida in 2001. Enid received her Master's degree in creative arts therapy in 1983, which began her career as a teacher to numerous children in New Jersey and Florida for over 30 years. She was an accomplished artist who shared her love for art with others as a Fine Arts and Multi-Media Teacher at the Muller Elementary Magnet School before retiring. With a real zest for life, Enid loved to paint, watch movies, spend time with family and friends, appreciate nature, and any activity that involved her greatest blessings, her grandchildren. A woman of faith and the heart of the Jack family, Enid shaped their spirituality by her tireless Christian example, and through her countless prayers. Her life was a living example of the Bible verses, Proverbs 31: 10-31. Enid will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 48 years, Walter Jack; her two daughters, Katherine and her husband, Scott Clark and Jennifer and her husband, Stephen Gracheck; and her four grandchildren, all of whom were her pride and joy, Jessica, Lauren, Katherine, and Paige. She is survived by her mother, Lydia Loiz; her siblings, Solmaria and her husband, Jose Nunez, Michael and his wife, Aida Loiz; and her many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service in memory of Enid will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 2 pm, at Loyless Funeral Home, 5310 Land O' Lakes Blvd., Land O' Lakes, FL 34639. Memorial donations in memory of Enid may be made to:

