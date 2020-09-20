1/1
Enoc RODRIGUEZ CARDONA
1953 - 2020
RODRIGUEZ CARDONA, Enoc 66, came into this world August 1, 1953 and passed from it peacefully at his Clearwater apartment September 15, 2020. All natives of Vega Alta Puerto Rico, Enoc's parents were Esmeraldo Rodriguez and Roslina Cardona. Enoc is survived by sisters, Noalia Rodriguez, Lindia King; brother, Andel Rodriguez; and daughter, Nyomi Hernandez. Enoc attended services at Calvary Baptist church in Clearwater. He drove a truck for Class Appliances and worked for Publix Grocery store. Enoc loved to fish, play guitar, and enjoyed Puerto Rican food and music. He had a happy Island spirit and was driven to help those who needed it. He will be missed dearly, but never forgotten by his friends Bonnie Hughes and Roy Burkes. Rest in peace old friend.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
