DOVICH, Enrica (Rickey)
Born March 30, 1939, passed away peacefully at her home in St. Petersburg, FL at the age of 80 on May 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Myron Dovich; mother of Cris and Vance; grandmother of Sarah; and great-grandmother of Logan. She immigrated from Italy at the age of 16, and enjoyed a wonderful life as resident of St. Petersburg for 64 years. She was a vibrant, stylish, sassy lady who loved her golf, her community, her many friends, and her 3:30 pm wine ritual. She was loved by many and will be will be missed.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 19, 2019