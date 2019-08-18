Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Enrique VALCARCE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VALCARCE, Enrique Antonio "Henry" passed away August 1, 2019. Born July 15, 1922 in Guantanamo, Cuba. He relocated to Columbus, Ohio in 1944 to attend the Ohio State University. In 1946, he transferred to Cal-Poly Tech. in San Luis Obispo, CA, graduating in 1948, receiving a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was hired by the Carrier Corporation in 1949 and enjoyed a 40-year career with Carrier, retiring in 1999. Fluent in five languages, he was an avid lover of history and the arts. A beloved brother, uncle, and granduncle, he is survived by his sister, Dulce "Rose" Alfonso; sister-in-law, Naomi Valcarce; nephews, Carlos J. Alfonso (Dorothy), Antonio Alfonso (Joy), Alberto E. Alfonso (Susan), Manuel Valcarce and Juan C. Valcarce (Rosa); grandnieces and nephews, Ariana Alfonso, Alec Alfonso, Olivia Alfonso, Ana Rose Alfonso, Carlos S. Alfonso, Albert J. Alfonso, Jon Alfonso and Isabella Alfonso. A memorial mass will be held at 10 am, Monday, August 19, at Christ The King Catholic Church, in Tampa, Florida.

VALCARCE, Enrique Antonio "Henry" passed away August 1, 2019. Born July 15, 1922 in Guantanamo, Cuba. He relocated to Columbus, Ohio in 1944 to attend the Ohio State University. In 1946, he transferred to Cal-Poly Tech. in San Luis Obispo, CA, graduating in 1948, receiving a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was hired by the Carrier Corporation in 1949 and enjoyed a 40-year career with Carrier, retiring in 1999. Fluent in five languages, he was an avid lover of history and the arts. A beloved brother, uncle, and granduncle, he is survived by his sister, Dulce "Rose" Alfonso; sister-in-law, Naomi Valcarce; nephews, Carlos J. Alfonso (Dorothy), Antonio Alfonso (Joy), Alberto E. Alfonso (Susan), Manuel Valcarce and Juan C. Valcarce (Rosa); grandnieces and nephews, Ariana Alfonso, Alec Alfonso, Olivia Alfonso, Ana Rose Alfonso, Carlos S. Alfonso, Albert J. Alfonso, Jon Alfonso and Isabella Alfonso. A memorial mass will be held at 10 am, Monday, August 19, at Christ The King Catholic Church, in Tampa, Florida. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close