VALCARCE, Enrique Antonio "Henry" passed away August 1, 2019. Born July 15, 1922 in Guantanamo, Cuba. He relocated to Columbus, Ohio in 1944 to attend the Ohio State University. In 1946, he transferred to Cal-Poly Tech. in San Luis Obispo, CA, graduating in 1948, receiving a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was hired by the Carrier Corporation in 1949 and enjoyed a 40-year career with Carrier, retiring in 1999. Fluent in five languages, he was an avid lover of history and the arts. A beloved brother, uncle, and granduncle, he is survived by his sister, Dulce "Rose" Alfonso; sister-in-law, Naomi Valcarce; nephews, Carlos J. Alfonso (Dorothy), Antonio Alfonso (Joy), Alberto E. Alfonso (Susan), Manuel Valcarce and Juan C. Valcarce (Rosa); grandnieces and nephews, Ariana Alfonso, Alec Alfonso, Olivia Alfonso, Ana Rose Alfonso, Carlos S. Alfonso, Albert J. Alfonso, Jon Alfonso and Isabella Alfonso. A memorial mass will be held at 10 am, Monday, August 19, at Christ The King Catholic Church, in Tampa, Florida.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019