HERRMANN, Eric Anthony
50, of San Antonio, FL passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 in San Antonio. He was born July 15, 1968 in Dade City, FL to Edward Joseph "Eddie" Herrmann and Mary Patricia "Patsy" Miller Herrmann and was a lifelong area resident. Eric is survived by his mother, Patsy Herrmann; four siblings, Michael Joseph and Tammy Renee Herrmann, Amy Josephine and John T. Greif, Laurence Edward "Larry" and Helen Renee Herrmann, Laura Ann and Keith Bailey; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Eddie Herrmann; grandparents, Joe and Rose Herrmann, Shirley and Fred C. Miller; and one aunt, RoseMary Herrmann. Funeral Mass will be held 11 am, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 32832 Saint Anthony Way, with burial to follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm, Friday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church where a Rosary service will take place at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eric's name to the City of San Antonio, RR Depot Maintenance, P.O. Box 75, San Antonio, FL 33576.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 20, 2019