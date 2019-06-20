Eric Anthony Herrmann

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric Anthony Herrmann.
Service Information
Hodges Family Funeral Home - Dade City
11441 US HIGHWAY 301
Dade City, FL
33525
(352)-567-6100
Obituary
Send Flowers

HERRMANN, Eric Anthony

50, of San Antonio, FL passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 in San Antonio. He was born July 15, 1968 in Dade City, FL to Edward Joseph "Eddie" Herrmann and Mary Patricia "Patsy" Miller Herrmann and was a lifelong area resident. Eric is survived by his mother, Patsy Herrmann; four siblings, Michael Joseph and Tammy Renee Herrmann, Amy Josephine and John T. Greif, Laurence Edward "Larry" and Helen Renee Herrmann, Laura Ann and Keith Bailey; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Eddie Herrmann; grandparents, Joe and Rose Herrmann, Shirley and Fred C. Miller; and one aunt, RoseMary Herrmann. Funeral Mass will be held 11 am, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 32832 Saint Anthony Way, with burial to follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm, Friday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church where a Rosary service will take place at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eric's name to the City of San Antonio, RR Depot Maintenance, P.O. Box 75, San Antonio, FL 33576.

www.hodgesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.