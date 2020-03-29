|
|
BOHAM, Eric William passed away on March 9, 2020. Eric was a loving, caring father, son, and brother. He enjoyed nothing better than spending time with his "Little Buddy", his son, Vanden and his family, fishing and golfing. Eric always had a smile on his face and was very easy-going. He leaves behind his son, Vanden; his mother, Debbie Carreira, and husband, Mel; his father, James Boham and partner, Katherine; his brother, Chad and wife, Jennifer; his niece, Brielle; and Eric's partner, Christina. Eric was loved by all and his outgoing, humorous personality will be missed. Make them laugh in Heaven, Son. We Love you. Momma, Dad, Vanden 10:16, Mel, Chad, Jenn, Brielle, Christina. Dobies Funeral Home, Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020