BURGESS, Eric Alan 45, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Eric was born March 12, 1975 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He attended Western Michigan University, graduated in 1997 with a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering. Eric was blessed with three amazing children, Ella, Dylan, and Chloe whom he loved deeply. They will always remember his kindness, humor, silly nicknames, funny faces, and the positivity that brought them all laughter and joy. He enjoyed the ocean, fishing, reading, soccer, travel, and his favorite, golfing. His children are smart and funny like him. He always encouraged them to be their best. Eric's legacy will forever live on in them. He is survived by his mother, Sharon DeLeeuw (Jack); Malissa (mother of Dylan and Chloe); Heather Bisesto (mother of Ella); three siblings, Kenneth (Mary Jo), Kathy (Scott), Keith (Nancy); niece, Jennifer (Josh) Bowen and Emillia; nephews, Jacob and Patrick Bowen; special friend and children, Jenny Thornton Cotterall, Preston and Paisley. He was predeceased by his father, Leroy Burgess; grandfather, Wesley DeLeeuw; and grandmother, Grace Walton DeLeeuw. Eric had a huge place in his heart for his Mattawan friends and Fiji (Phi Gamma Delta) fraternity brothers. He had a satisfying career in the automation product industry. His work families appreciated his kind heart and recognized him as a top notch sales performer. Eric's second home was Buckhorn Springs Golf & Country Club in Valrico, Florida. The members of the club were like brothers to him. They will miss his humor, sarcasm, and loyalty. Eric will be laid to rest at Serenity Meadows Memorial Park Funeral Home, 6919 Providence Road, Riverview, FL 33578. Due to COVID-19 there will be no funeral service at this time. A celebration of life for all friends and family members will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store