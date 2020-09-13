BUSH, Eric P. 74, of Brandon, FL passed away unexpectedly on September 3, 2020. He was born on September 17, 1945 in Montgomery, AL. Eric graduated from Dothan High School and Auburn University with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering. He had a passion for life; was a world traveler who enjoyed cruising, tennis, watching SEC football and spending time with his family. He is survived by his devoted wife and best friend of 42 years, Pam Bush; mother, Faye Bush; brothers, Wade Bush and Jim Bush; brother-in-law, Robert (Barbara) Dwornik; one niece, Lauren Dwornik and two nephews, Brian Dwornik and Nathan Bush. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Verweire; step-father, James Bush, Sr. and precious dogs, Caleigh and Gretchen. Eric loved people and never met a stranger. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Forever in our hearts. Rest in peace. A private memorial service with family will be held at a later date at Jarnagin Cemetary in Morristown, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eric's memory to MSAA (Multiple Sclerosis Association of America) at www.mymsaa.org
.