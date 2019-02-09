AUCOIN, Eric Charles



75, of New Port Richey, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Sadie AuCoin; and older brother, Stanley, all of Cheticamp, Nova Scotia, Canada. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosalinde (King); sister, Jeanne Weinstein (Harvey); son, Eric II; daughter, Michelle Balderas (David); grandchildren, Christian Balderas (Amber), Eric III (fiance' Codi Beck), Joshua Balderas (Kayla), Brooke Balderas and Hannah Balderas; and great-granddaughter, Finnley Rose Balderas (Christian and Amber). Eric was born in Sydney, Nova Scotia and later settled in Newport News, VA. He worked in the television and radio industries beginning with WGH in Newport News. He was a pioneer in Christian broadcasting at CBN, PTL, and TLN (TV38) and was the worship pastor at First Baptist Church in Big Rock, IL. He and Rosalinde ministered as a singing duet on Christian television and in churches. Even in light of all his accomplishments, his most cherished titles were those of husband, father and grandfather.



Dobies Funeral Homes,



New Port Richey, FL 34653 Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary