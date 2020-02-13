EASTER, Eric Shannon 57, lost his life February 3, 2020, in a tragic auto accident. He was born in Bakersfield, CA March 26, 1962. He served in the U.S. Army 1980-1983, 1st Battalion (Airborne) 509th infantry parachute team, serving in Germany and Italy. He moved to Clearwater, FL in 1986. Eric worked for the telephone company for 37 years and ran his own telecom business (Orion Telecom) from 1994-2007. He married Diana Rash-Easter, July 1994 on Clearwater Beach. They have two children, daughter, Tricia (Broughan) Easter-Little and son, Taylor Easter. They lived in Seffner, FL for 22 years and most recently in Dade City, FL. The services will be held February 15, 1:30 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 705 S. Taylor Rd., Seffner, FL. 33584.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2020