GRUBER, Eric Sr.
54, was born on January 28, 1965 and passed away on March 16, 2019. Eric was a loving and hardworking man. He would do anything for anyone and will be deeply missed. Eric is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Kimberly; three beloved children, Ashley, Kelly, and Eric Gruber Jr.; grandchildren, Wyatt, Paytyn, Jakob, Le'Veon, and Isabelle. A visitation will be held on Saturday March 23, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, 11005 N. US Hwy 301, Thonotosassa, FL 33592. Online condolences at: Sunset-fh.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 20, 2019