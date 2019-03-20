Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
11005 N US Highway 301
Thonotosassa, FL 33592
(813) 986-2402
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eric Gruber Obituary
GRUBER, Eric Sr.

54, was born on January 28, 1965 and passed away on March 16, 2019. Eric was a loving and hardworking man. He would do anything for anyone and will be deeply missed. Eric is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Kimberly; three beloved children, Ashley, Kelly, and Eric Gruber Jr.; grandchildren, Wyatt, Paytyn, Jakob, Le'Veon, and Isabelle. A visitation will be held on Saturday March 23, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, 11005 N. US Hwy 301, Thonotosassa, FL 33592. Online condolences at: Sunset-fh.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 20, 2019
