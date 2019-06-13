Eric JACKSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric JACKSON.
Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Obituary
Send Flowers

JACKSON, Eric

32, of St Petersburg, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He is survived by his father, Arnold Ivan Jackson; mother, Felecia D. Blossom; brother, Javares Jackson; sisters, Clarissa and Vonkeia Jackson; grandmother, Levoria Blossom; aunts, Eddie Lee Jackson and Melissa Goff; uncles, Maurice Blossom and Jason White; loving companion, Whitney Haney; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, 4-7 pm, at Royal Community Holiness Church 1362 29th St. S. Funeral service, Saturday, June 15, 12 noon, at Friendship M.B. Church 3300 31st St. S.

Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.