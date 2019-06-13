JACKSON, Eric
32, of St Petersburg, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He is survived by his father, Arnold Ivan Jackson; mother, Felecia D. Blossom; brother, Javares Jackson; sisters, Clarissa and Vonkeia Jackson; grandmother, Levoria Blossom; aunts, Eddie Lee Jackson and Melissa Goff; uncles, Maurice Blossom and Jason White; loving companion, Whitney Haney; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, 4-7 pm, at Royal Community Holiness Church 1362 29th St. S. Funeral service, Saturday, June 15, 12 noon, at Friendship M.B. Church 3300 31st St. S.
Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 13, 2019