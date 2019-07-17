HERRMANN, Eric James
43, of St Petersburg, passed away July 14, 2019. Eric was born in Portchester, NY to Edward and Susan April 22, 1976. He graduated Kent School, Kent, CT, graduated Univ. of Delaware and obtained his law degree from University of Miami. He worked as a defense attorney in St. Petersburg, Florida. Eric is survived by his fiance;, Shelley Kubik; his sister, Ashley and brother-in-law, John Hall; his parents, Edward and Susan; and his beloved dog, Cassius. A memorial service will be held at 6 pm, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, 3207 W Bearss Avenue Tampa.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 17, 2019