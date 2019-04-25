Eric N. Bentrovato

Blount and Curry Funeral Home Oldsmar West Hillsborough Chapel
6802 SILVERMILL DR
Tampa, FL
33635
(813)-814-4444
Obituary
BENTROVATO, Eric N

51, of Tampa, FL, passed away unexpectedly on April 19, 2019. He was a veteran of the US Air Force. Originally from Dover, NJ, Eric is survived by his loving wife, Renee; twin daughters Erica and Elayna; parents, Joseph and Carolina; brother, Joe and wife, Candy; grandmother, Domenica Bentrovato and three granddaughters. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation, Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 4-6 pm. A service with military honors will begin at 6:30 pm at the Blount & Curry Funeral Home, 6802 Silvermill Dr., Tampa FL. Please sign our online guestbook at

www.blountcurrywest.com

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 25, 2019
