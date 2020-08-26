Erich HOFFMAN

HOFFMAN, Erich W. passed peacefully on August 11, 2020 at C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center at the age of 88. He was born February 7, 1932 in Daytona Beach, FL; and was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Patricia Hoffman; brother, Fred (Bud) Hoffman; and parents, Frederick and Louise Helen Hoffman. He is survived by his three children, Lisa Scott (Tom), Frank Hoffman (Barbara Delaney), Laura Holcomb (Greg) all of St. Petersburg; and three grandsons, Tyler Scott, Ethan Holcomb (St. Petersburg) and Erich Holcomb (Bellingham, WA.). Per his request there will be no service. Guestbook and full obit at www.nationalcremation.com
