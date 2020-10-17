Erik DORADO

DORADO, Erik Bernardo 58, passed Sept. 24, 2020. He is lovingly survived by his father "Abuelo" Arthur Dorado; son, Gavin Falcon; and wife, Sydney Falcon; daughter, Chelsea Dorado; sons, Gary Hutton and Gabriel Hutton; grandchildren, Gizelle, Gavin Jr. and Loreal; siblings, Arthur, Mario and Celeste Dorado; niece and nephew, Siobhan and Mario Dorado. He would have been 59 on Oct. 9, 2020. Erik worked as a CDL driver for the Teamsters Union. He loved the ocean, movies, listening to rock music and watching baseball and football with his son. He will forever be missed.



