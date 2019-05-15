BILLERA, Erika Lynn



59, of Pinellas Park, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. She was born in Germany and raised in St. Petersburg, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rolland and Barbara Martin. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Jim Billera; her children, Meghan (Marc) Parvis, Brandie (James) Franzolino, Christina (Russ) Cannon, and Jeff (Kristi) Billera; grandchildren, Savannah, Aleksandra, Paxton, Avery, Atreyu, Bryson and Aayla; siblings, Angie (Bruce) Baker, Michelle (Buck) Hahn, Rodney (Kim) Martin and Marcia (John) Billera; and many nieces and nephews. She was employed by Results Realty for 10 years and worked in the real estate business for 25 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be sincerely missed. A gathering will be held Friday, May 17, at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK St. N., at 5 pm, with a memorial service at 6 pm, followed by a reception. The family requests colorful casual attire for the service. Visit the family's online personalized guestbook at:



www.andersonmcqueen.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 15, 2019