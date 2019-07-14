Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erin Elizabeth EARLE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EARLE, Erin Elizabeth



died Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD from complications related to neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2). She was 40 years old. Erin was born and raised in St. Petersburg, FL until she attended Florida State University where she received a Bachelors degree in Family Health Sciences. She went on to obtain a Masters of Science in Mental Health Counseling from Georgia State University and worked since 2008 at Brookwood where she dedicated her career to helping teenage girls cope with their own life's struggles. She was especially fond of Winnie, whom she brought into her home and loved as her own child.



Erin lived her life with compassion, kindness, and determination. She touched many people with her sweet and gentle way, her sense of humor, and her love of all things pickled. Despite her health struggles, she never complained and strived to leave the world a better place; a goal that undoubtedly was accomplished. Her life is the definition of quality, not quantity. Her generosity continued even in death as she donated her body to The Children's Tumor Foundation and The Living Legacy Foundation of Johns Hopkins Hospital in hopes that other NF2 families and researchers would benefit from studying her body.



Erin is survived by her parents, James and Suzanne Earle; her sister, Emily Lenhardt (Michael); her two nieces, Averell and Ellis Lenhardt; her life-long best friend, Angie Bryan, along with extended family and friends from every walk of life. She was well loved until her very last breath. Adventure be your life Erin.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Children's Tumor Foundation (

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 14, 2019

