Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erin Ellen (O'Mara) JAMES. View Sign

JAMES, Erin Ellen (O'Mara)



74, passed over March 10, 2019 after a brief struggle with pancreatic cancer. Born December 10, 1944 in St. Petersburg, FL, Erin attended St. Petersburg High and graduated from the Aiken Open Air School. While working at the Florida Theater, she met her husband, Leslie James. He joined the Air Force and for over 20 years they were stationed across the US, Hawaii, the Philippines, and Korea. They resettled in St. Petersburg in 1984. Erin then found her path and journey of life and inner exploration through yoga and meditation, which led her to graduating from USF St. Petersburg and Suncoast School of Massage. She became a Licensed Massage Therapist and Jin Shin Do practitioner. Erin's mother had been a writer for the Evening Independent and the St. Petersburg Times, and in 1997 Erin followed in her footsteps and began her career at the Times. She worked as an editorial assistant on the Weekend magazine, Floridian, and TV Times. After retiring from the Times, Erin became a volunteer and instructor for the Dog Training Club of St. Petersburg.



She loved books, traveling to Ireland, meals and beach time with friends, travels in the RV with Les and caring for their many Jack Russell terriers. Erin was passionate about defending the rights of women, those in the LGBTQ community, and people of different racial, cultural, and ethnic backgrounds. She was fierce and funny and smart and loyal. Erin is survived by her husband of 55 years, Leslie James; brother, Stephen O'Mara (Michelle); nephew, Sean O'Mara (Nora); her beloved Jacks, sweet Tulip and crazy Rascal; and many devoted friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Dog Training Club of St. Petersburg, 4400-B 34th St. N., Thursday, April 25, 5:30-7. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dog Training Club.

JAMES, Erin Ellen (O'Mara)74, passed over March 10, 2019 after a brief struggle with pancreatic cancer. Born December 10, 1944 in St. Petersburg, FL, Erin attended St. Petersburg High and graduated from the Aiken Open Air School. While working at the Florida Theater, she met her husband, Leslie James. He joined the Air Force and for over 20 years they were stationed across the US, Hawaii, the Philippines, and Korea. They resettled in St. Petersburg in 1984. Erin then found her path and journey of life and inner exploration through yoga and meditation, which led her to graduating from USF St. Petersburg and Suncoast School of Massage. She became a Licensed Massage Therapist and Jin Shin Do practitioner. Erin's mother had been a writer for the Evening Independent and the St. Petersburg Times, and in 1997 Erin followed in her footsteps and began her career at the Times. She worked as an editorial assistant on the Weekend magazine, Floridian, and TV Times. After retiring from the Times, Erin became a volunteer and instructor for the Dog Training Club of St. Petersburg.She loved books, traveling to Ireland, meals and beach time with friends, travels in the RV with Les and caring for their many Jack Russell terriers. Erin was passionate about defending the rights of women, those in the LGBTQ community, and people of different racial, cultural, and ethnic backgrounds. She was fierce and funny and smart and loyal. Erin is survived by her husband of 55 years, Leslie James; brother, Stephen O'Mara (Michelle); nephew, Sean O'Mara (Nora); her beloved Jacks, sweet Tulip and crazy Rascal; and many devoted friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Dog Training Club of St. Petersburg, 4400-B 34th St. N., Thursday, April 25, 5:30-7. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dog Training Club. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close