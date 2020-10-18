Erma SPENCER

SPENCER, Erma "Julean" 87, of Tampa passed on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at home. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Louis Woodall. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, George; children, David and Julie Helms; brother, Ronnie Thaxton; sister-in-law, Eleanor McKeon. Julean will be missed by her family. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 1 pm at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. Flowers can be sent to ALife Tribute Funeral Care - Tampa. Visit her online guestbook at www.ALifeTribute.com