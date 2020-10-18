1/
Erma SPENCER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPENCER, Erma "Julean" 87, of Tampa passed on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at home. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Louis Woodall. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, George; children, David and Julie Helms; brother, Ronnie Thaxton; sister-in-law, Eleanor McKeon. Julean will be missed by her family. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 1 pm at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. Flowers can be sent to ALife Tribute Funeral Care - Tampa. Visit her online guestbook at www.ALifeTribute.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Florida National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A Life Tribute Funeral Care Tampa Chapel
4040 Henderson Boulevard
Tampa, FL 33629
(813) 288-8705
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved