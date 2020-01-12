Erma WALSH

WALSH, Erma Shirley 91, previously of Largo, FL, passed away December 1, 2019 in Gonzales, LA. She was preceded in passing by her parents; siblings; husband, Thomas; son, Ken; and son-in-law, Nick. She is survived by her daughters, Lee DeCamp, Nancy Blight (Gary), Betsy Hawkins (Ralph); son, Tom Walsh (Mary); nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. There will be a funeral Mass at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 1507 Trotter Rd., Largo, FL, Jan. 18, at 10 am.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020
