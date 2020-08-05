Ermel HAYES

HAYES, Ermel Dolores "Dee", 94, passed July 1, 2020 peacefully at home with family by her side. Born in Stittsville, Ontario, Canada, she followed her military husband to their last address in Valrico, FL in 1973. A proud Ladies Auxiliary Life Member of Post 4340. She is predeceased by her husband of 57 years, parents, three sisters and three brothers. She is survived by sisters, Marguerite Scott, Ontario, Canada, and Karon Mills, Crescent City, FL; her brother, Basil Parks, Ontario, Canada; daughters, Brenda (George) Mueller, Brandon, FL and Valerie (Adel) Hayes-Arrage, Littleton, CO; three grandchildren, Allison Geer, Leyna and Gabriel Arrage. Donations may be made in her memory to LifePath Hospice of Hillsborough an affiliate of Chapters Health Foundation, 813-871-8444 or 1-866-204-8611. Burial in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date handled by Stowers Funeral Home. For condolences please visit: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries
