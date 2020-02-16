AVILA, Ernest "Michael" 45, born Dec. 18, 1974, lost his long fight with cancer, Feb. 7, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Melissa; and children, Dixie, Hunter, Anthony, Christian "Drake" and Jayden; along with parents, Ernest and Ann Marie; and brother, Eric. Celebration of Life at Carrollwood Baptist Church, 5395 Ehrlich Road in Tampa on Feb. 22, 2020 from 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, we ask for a donation to Lifepath Hospice. We love you Mike. See you in heaven.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020