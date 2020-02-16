Ernest AVILA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest AVILA.
Obituary
Send Flowers

AVILA, Ernest "Michael" 45, born Dec. 18, 1974, lost his long fight with cancer, Feb. 7, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Melissa; and children, Dixie, Hunter, Anthony, Christian "Drake" and Jayden; along with parents, Ernest and Ann Marie; and brother, Eric. Celebration of Life at Carrollwood Baptist Church, 5395 Ehrlich Road in Tampa on Feb. 22, 2020 from 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, we ask for a donation to Lifepath Hospice. We love you Mike. See you in heaven.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.