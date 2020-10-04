Ernest BOODHOO

BOODHOO, Ernest passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. Ernest was born in British Guyana on July 14, 1944. He and his wife, Janet Boodhoo, emigrated to Toronto, Canada in the early 1970s and then to Tampa, Florida in 1991. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Joseph and Beatrice Boodhoo; brother, Morris Boodhoo; and sister, Rita Boodhoo. He is survived by his wife, Janet Boodhoo; daughter, Jordanna Boodhoo-Sommer, three grandchildren; and siblings, Leila Khan, Claudette Cheong, Ingrid Gonsalves, Janet Satur, Rudolph Boodhoo, and Roy Boodhoo. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Tampa on Tuesday, October 6 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ernest's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.