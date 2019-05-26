Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest C. Segundo. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM The University of Tampa 401 W. Kennedy Blvd Vaughn Center , FL View Map Celebration of Life 7:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

SEGUNDO, Ernest C Sr.



88, of Tampa, and formerly of Tierra Verde, Florida, passed away peacefully Friday, May 24, 2019. He was born in Matanzas, Cuba, and came to this country in 1952. He graduated from The University of Tampa in 1956. While a student, he received a number of honors, including Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges, Outstanding Male Student of the graduating class, Hall of Fame, and became the first student ever to receive the University Achievement Medal for Leadership. Ernest was a member of the Rho Nu Delta fraternity and was one of the founders of the initial chapter of the Theta Chi fraternity. He joined Continental Oil Company (Conoco) in 1956, and held a number of positions with a focus on international sales and marketing. In 1984, he joined Vista Chemical Company, the result of a leveraged buyout of Conoco Chemicals from DuPont. Until his retirement in 1990, he held the position of President, Vista Chemical Latin America S.A. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Constance "Connie" Felicione Segundo of Tampa and his parents, Ernesto Morejon Segundo and Maria Aude Segundo. He is survived by his wife, Carol Lochner Segundo; his three children, Ernest Jr., and his wife Alexandra of Gulfport, FL, Tara, of New York City, NY, and Stephen and his wife Joanna of Tampa, FL; three grandsons, Daniel Philip, Maximilian Alexander and Simon Charles; two granddaughters, Eliana Rose and Karissa Marie; a niece, Elise Felicione Sattler (Carlos); three nephews, Carlo Felicione, Jason Boyd and Harry Lee Coe, IV (Wendy); and a number of relatives in the U.S., Honduras and Cuba. He was a member of the St. Petersburg Yacht Club and the Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club. He was on the Advisory Board of The University of Tampa (UT) Alumni Association, former member of UT's Board of Fellows, and for six years a member of UT's Board of Trustees before being named Trustee Emeritus. He received the 2002 Esse Quam Videri Outstanding Alumni Award. He was Past Commander of Boca Ciega Sail and Power Squadron in Treasure Island and also a member of The St. Petersburg Sail and Power Squadron. In the last ten years of his retirement, he traveled the world with Carol and loved spending precious time with his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The University of Tampa Annual Fund, 401 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa, FL 33606-1490.



The family will receive friends at The University of Tampa, 401 W. Kennedy Blvd, Vaughn Center, 9th Floor on Wednesday, May 29th from 6-8 pm with a Celebration of Life at 7 pm.



Interment will take place at a private graveside service at the family mausoleum in Myrtle Hill Memorial Park.



www.blountcurrymacdill.com

SEGUNDO, Ernest C Sr.88, of Tampa, and formerly of Tierra Verde, Florida, passed away peacefully Friday, May 24, 2019. He was born in Matanzas, Cuba, and came to this country in 1952. He graduated from The University of Tampa in 1956. While a student, he received a number of honors, including Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges, Outstanding Male Student of the graduating class, Hall of Fame, and became the first student ever to receive the University Achievement Medal for Leadership. Ernest was a member of the Rho Nu Delta fraternity and was one of the founders of the initial chapter of the Theta Chi fraternity. He joined Continental Oil Company (Conoco) in 1956, and held a number of positions with a focus on international sales and marketing. In 1984, he joined Vista Chemical Company, the result of a leveraged buyout of Conoco Chemicals from DuPont. Until his retirement in 1990, he held the position of President, Vista Chemical Latin America S.A. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Constance "Connie" Felicione Segundo of Tampa and his parents, Ernesto Morejon Segundo and Maria Aude Segundo. He is survived by his wife, Carol Lochner Segundo; his three children, Ernest Jr., and his wife Alexandra of Gulfport, FL, Tara, of New York City, NY, and Stephen and his wife Joanna of Tampa, FL; three grandsons, Daniel Philip, Maximilian Alexander and Simon Charles; two granddaughters, Eliana Rose and Karissa Marie; a niece, Elise Felicione Sattler (Carlos); three nephews, Carlo Felicione, Jason Boyd and Harry Lee Coe, IV (Wendy); and a number of relatives in the U.S., Honduras and Cuba. He was a member of the St. Petersburg Yacht Club and the Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club. He was on the Advisory Board of The University of Tampa (UT) Alumni Association, former member of UT's Board of Fellows, and for six years a member of UT's Board of Trustees before being named Trustee Emeritus. He received the 2002 Esse Quam Videri Outstanding Alumni Award. He was Past Commander of Boca Ciega Sail and Power Squadron in Treasure Island and also a member of The St. Petersburg Sail and Power Squadron. In the last ten years of his retirement, he traveled the world with Carol and loved spending precious time with his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The University of Tampa Annual Fund, 401 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa, FL 33606-1490.The family will receive friends at The University of Tampa, 401 W. Kennedy Blvd, Vaughn Center, 9th Floor on Wednesday, May 29th from 6-8 pm with a Celebration of Life at 7 pm.Interment will take place at a private graveside service at the family mausoleum in Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from May 26 to May 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close