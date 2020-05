Or Copy this URL to Share

FAIRLEY, Ernest A. Sr. 73, of Spring Hill, died May 23, 2020. Survived by his wife, Joni; son, Ernest Jr.; and daughter, Nicole. Service to be held at later date. Downing Funeral Home



